Body found in San Joaquin River

Detectives are on scene at the San Joaquin River near Old Fisherman's Club where a body was found in the water. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Three people killed in Merced County crash

Three people died in a crash involving two cars on Highway 99 near Le Grand on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. About 7:30 a.m., a gold Chevy Silverado was headed south on Highway 99 south of the Mission Avenue exit at an unknown speed when it crossed the center divide into the northbound lanes, Officer Eric Zuniga said. The Silverado collided head-on with a Black Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes. The Silverado’s two occupants and the Explorer’s driver all died at the scene, Zuniga said. Video courtesy of KSFN-ABC 30 Fresno

Police investigating video that appears to show Dos Palos school employee assaulting two students

A Dos Palos High School food service employee was put on administrative leave Monday morning after video footage surfaced that appeared to show the 32-year-old woman assaulting two students. The case will be referred to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office for review. As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests and no criminal charges filed in the case. Video courtesy of KSFN ABC 30 Fresno

Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

A group of Vietnamese constituents of Sen. Janet Nguyen, R- Garden Grove protested at the Capitol on Monday March 6, 2017 to support her after Senate Democrats removed her from the Senate on Feb. 23, 2017 for speaking against the late Sen. Tom Hayden. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, who has taken responsibility for the ejection, also came to the protest.

