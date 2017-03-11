News

March 11, 2017 11:23 AM

Officers responding to heart attack call find woman shot

The Associated Press
CLINTON, S.C.

Laurens County officers responding to a call about a woman having a heart attack instead found a woman who had been fatally shot.

Deputies tell local media outlets they got a call at around 4 p.m. Friday about a woman in cardiac arrest in a home in Clinton.

Officers found an unresponsive woman with apparent gunshot wounds to her upper body. They were unable to resuscitate her.

The coroner has identified the victim as 40-year-old Kimberly Smith. He says she lived at the home.

Deputies say 40-year-old Clinton Anthony Smith of Greenwood has been arrested in the shooting. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos