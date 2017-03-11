Officers responding to heart attack call find woman shot

Laurens County officers responding to a call about a woman having a heart attack instead found a woman who had been fatally shot.
Deputies tell local media outlets they got a call at around 4 p.m. Friday about a woman in cardiac arrest in a home in Clinton.
Officers found an unresponsive woman with apparent gunshot wounds to her upper body. They were unable to resuscitate her.
The coroner has identified the victim as 40-year-old Kimberly Smith. He says she lived at the home.
Deputies say 40-year-old Clinton Anthony Smith of Greenwood has been arrested in the shooting. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.
