News

March 12, 2017 10:46 AM

Lost hiker, dog found alive in woods south of San Francisco

The Associated Press
WOODSIDE, Calif.

Authorities say a 56-year-old woman and her dog have been found dehydrated but alive after disappearing during a family vacation last week in woods south of San Francisco.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says Bethnee Haury stumbled into a deep ravine while out hiking with her dog near Kings Mountain. Her family reported her missing Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2lQQP8I ) Haury was airlifted Saturday to a hospital to be treated for dehydration and minor injuries.

More than 200 rescuers from 13 different agencies participated in the search that included helicopter crews.

