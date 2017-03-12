Juveniles arrested in connection with thefts at Los Banos businesses

Two juvenile male suspects have been arrested in connection with a dozen incidents of theft, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
Both suspects were arrested by police in connection with reports of an assault and theft Feb. 28 at a business in the 400 block of North Mercey Springs Road. A clerk in the business reported that he was assaulted and suffered minor injuries after two suspects stole items from the business, police said in a statement.
Officers were able to identify the suspects as two local juvenile males. Their exact ages were not released.
The suspects are considered to be involved in at least 11 similar incidents at two separate businesses, according to the release. Both have been booked into Merced County juvenile hall for robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.
