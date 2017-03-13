IDPH teams up with wellness center to expand treatment

The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with a wellness center to help more people access mental health care outside of Chicago.
The department's five mobile health vans already visit community clinics and organizations statewide to perform health screenings and provide services in areas with few resources.
Dr. Nirav Shah is the department's director. He announced on Monday that Pilsen Wellness Center will use one of the department's vans to provide mental health services to those with limited access.
Shah says making mental health treatment available can help prevent expensive hospital visits and even jail time.
Mental health professionals will provide care by working with local doctors, schools and county agencies. Services include psychiatric evaluations, psychotherapy sessions, family education and medication management for people of all ages.
Comments