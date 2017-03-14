Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies

Kevin W. Mayhew made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Merced County Superior Court, but did not enter a plea in connection with a shootout last week with law enforcement. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of peace officers. Mayhew appeared in dark-colored jail clothing and was seated in a wheelchair while speaking with Judge Harry Jacobs via video monitor. Mayhew asked the court to appoint a public defender to represent him, saying he couldn’t afford a private attorney. Video courtesy of KSFN ABC 30 Fresno

Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Snelling Road in Merced County, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. Kevin William Mayhew, 40, of Turlock, fled Thursday while Turlock Police served a search warrant. Mayhew led law enforcement agencies on a pursuit entering Merced County. The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip, got out of the vehicle and began firing and assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and was transported to a Modesto hospital.

Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

Snowfighting in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, during the winter of 1951-1952 when heavy snowfalls caused havoc on the railroads. The film includes scenes of rotary snow plows and picturesque snow-covered wilderness. Even in winter 2017, Union Pacific's most powerful snow-removal machine, the rotary snow plow, was in full operation during the third snowiest winter in the Sierra in recorded history. The plow cut through snow that reached depths of 13 feet, across 14 miles near the Donner Pass.

Three people killed in Merced County crash

Three people died in a crash involving two cars on Highway 99 near Le Grand on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. About 7:30 a.m., a gold Chevy Silverado was headed south on Highway 99 south of the Mission Avenue exit at an unknown speed when it crossed the center divide into the northbound lanes, Officer Eric Zuniga said. The Silverado collided head-on with a Black Ford Expedition in the northbound lanes. The Silverado’s two occupants and the Explorer’s driver all died at the scene, Zuniga said. Video courtesy of KSFN-ABC 30 Fresno

