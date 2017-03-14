Want to learn how to advocate for your child? Join the Parent Leadership Training Institute

The Merced County Parent Leadership Training Institute is welcoming applications for new participants.
The Parent Leadership Training Institute, or PLTI, is a 20-week leadership course funded by a grant from The California Endowment, which partners with the Merced County Office of Education to organize workshops for parents and community members who want to learn about civic involvement.
The new round of courses, to be offered in both English and Spanish, are expected to start at the end of May.
The program is designed to provide parents and guardians with the skills they need to become advocates for children. The goals of the program include: Engaging parents and guardians to become leaders for their children; teaching the principles of democracy and the civic process; developing communities of parents and guardians that support each other; facilitating parents and guardians to offer input relating to schools, neighborhoods, city, county, regional and state levels; and increasing parent-child interactions.
People who are interested can complete an application and return it via email to Rosa Barragan at rbarragan@mcoe.org. Hard copies of the application can be handed in or mailed to the Merced County Office of Education, Early Education Department, 1850 Wardrobe Ave., Merced, CA 95341.
