Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno

Writer Dave Barry talks about humor and makes the audience laugh in Fresno, California on March 15, 2017.
Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee

News

Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Local

Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Snelling Road in Merced County, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. Kevin William Mayhew, 40, of Turlock, fled Thursday while Turlock Police served a search warrant. Mayhew led law enforcement agencies on a pursuit entering Merced County. The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip, got out of the vehicle and began firing and assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and was transported to a Modesto hospital.

Local

Merced's mini-March Madness

Merced fifth- and sixth-graders get to compete on the court thanks to a program parents were asking for, school officials said Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com)

News

Watch spectacular footage of trains plowing through Sierra snow back in 1952

Snowfighting in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California, during the winter of 1951-1952 when heavy snowfalls caused havoc on the railroads. The film includes scenes of rotary snow plows and picturesque snow-covered wilderness. Even in winter 2017, Union Pacific's most powerful snow-removal machine, the rotary snow plow, was in full operation during the third snowiest winter in the Sierra in recorded history. The plow cut through snow that reached depths of 13 feet, across 14 miles near the Donner Pass.

