Helping Merced Students to Dream, Achieve, and Succeed

The Merced City School District Superintendent and Associate Superintendent of Educational Services recently took part in a roundtable discussion about those efforts with leaders from other local educational agencies, as well as the Central Valley Higher Education Consortium, the Governor’s Office, and the California Department of Finance. While it is a complex topic, one of the first steps is simply helping students to believe those goals are truly attainable. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies

Kevin W. Mayhew made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Merced County Superior Court, but did not enter a plea in connection with a shootout last week with law enforcement. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of peace officers. Mayhew appeared in dark-colored jail clothing and was seated in a wheelchair while speaking with Judge Harry Jacobs via video monitor. Mayhew asked the court to appoint a public defender to represent him, saying he couldn’t afford a private attorney. Video courtesy of KSFN ABC 30 Fresno

Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Snelling Road in Merced County, Calif., on Friday, March 10, 2017. Kevin William Mayhew, 40, of Turlock, fled Thursday while Turlock Police served a search warrant. Mayhew led law enforcement agencies on a pursuit entering Merced County. The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip, got out of the vehicle and began firing and assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and was transported to a Modesto hospital.

