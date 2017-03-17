Helping Merced Students to Dream, Achieve, and Succeed

The Merced City School District Superintendent and Associate Superintendent of Educational Services recently took part in a roundtable discussion about those efforts with leaders from other local educational agencies, as well as the Central Valley Higher Education Consortium, the Governor’s Office, and the California Department of Finance. While it is a complex topic, one of the first steps is simply helping students to believe those goals are truly attainable. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District