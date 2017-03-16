News

March 16, 2017 9:22 PM

Albany Medical students to gather for residency assignments

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Medical students are finding out where they will begin serving as residents this summer.

Fourth-year Albany Medical College students will find out their residency assignments at noon on Friday at the Albany College of Pharmacy's gymnasium.

Students' top choices for residency programs are fed into a database as hospital officials submit their top choices for students. Medical students and hospitals are matched with help from a computer algorithm.

The students will graduate in May and residencies start in July.

