Atwater man injured in suspected drunken motorcycle crash, police say

A 30-year-old Atwater man suffered major injuries Thursday night when he apparently crashed his motorcycle into retaining wall on the Applegate Road overpass, the Police Department confirmed.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, Sgt. Dick Wisdom said.
Officers responded at 8:40 p.m. to the Applegate Road overpass, near Sycamore Avenue, and found Stephen Haden unconscious on the ground at the east retaining wall. Haden regain consciousness a short time later. He suffered major injuries, including a ruptured spleen and a collapsed lung, according to police, but was expected to survive.
He was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for treatment. An update on his condition was not available Friday.
“The officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath,” Wisdom said, adding that officers also found a receipt in Haden’s pocket for a Sycamore Avenue bar.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
