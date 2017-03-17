Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

Kevin W. Mayhew made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Merced County Superior Court, but did not enter a plea in connection with a shootout last week with law enforcement. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of peace officers. Mayhew appeared in dark-colored jail clothing and was seated in a wheelchair while speaking with Judge Harry Jacobs via video monitor. Mayhew asked the court to appoint a public defender to represent him, saying he couldn’t afford a private attorney. Video courtesy of KSFN ABC 30 Fresno