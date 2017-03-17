Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

Protesters were at Fresno State Wednesday to protest against the U.S. Border Patrol's presence at the campus career fair. School president Joseph I. Castro said the organization was only their for recruitment purposes.
At a hearing on Senate Bill 54, which would prohibit California law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, lawmakers on on Monday March 13, 2017 heard emotional testimony from both sides. Video courtesy of the California Senate.
Kevin W. Mayhew made his first appearance Tuesday afternoon in Merced County Superior Court, but did not enter a plea in connection with a shootout last week with law enforcement. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of peace officers.
Mayhew appeared in dark-colored jail clothing and was seated in a wheelchair while speaking with Judge Harry Jacobs via video monitor. Mayhew asked the court to appoint a public defender to represent him, saying he couldn’t afford a private attorney.
The body of a black male, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was found along the Union Pacific railroad tracks in Salida about a half-mile north of the Kiernan Avenue and Elm Street intersection on Monday, March 13, 2017. (Brian Clark/ clark@modbee.com)
Steve Wayte, owner of Roll One For Mi, a sushi restaurant in northeast Fresno, held a news conference March 12, 2017 to address statements he made on Facebook against Hispanics which were then shared by former Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea.