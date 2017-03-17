Merced firefighters seeking information in suspicious house fire investigation

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an investigaiton into a suspicious fire that damaged two homes earlier this week in Merced.
“Anyone with information can contact the tipline. We’d appreciate it,” said Cory Haas, Merced Fire Department battalion chief.
Two houses were damaged by flames Sunday morning — one empty home in the 2400 block of R Street and another nearby home in the 1000 block of West 25th Street. There were no injuries.
Firefighters described the fire as “suspicious” but have not elaborated on the cause.
“It’s too early to say much more than that right now,” Haas said Friday.
The R Street home was a “total loss.” A damage estimate to other home was not available.
Firefighters said three residents from the 25th Street home were displaced temporaily as a result of the fire. A man who answered the door at the house on Friday, but did not give his name, indicated all three residents have since returned to the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Fire Department at 209-385-6891 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Information also can be texted by dialing 847411 and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
