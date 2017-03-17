LBUSD will not hear Green Valley’s charter petition, county board will hear appeal Monday

The Green Valley Charter School’s new petition will not be heard at the next Los Banos Unified School District Board meeting, President Anthony Parreira said.
However, Green Valley is continuing to fight for its survival on several fronts, Principal Andrew Meza said. The Merced County Board of Education will open a public hearing on the charter school’s appeal Monday.
Last week, Green Valley appealed the school district’s Feb. 9 rejection of the charter renewal to the Merced County Office of Education. That’s exactly why it won’t be heard at the school district’s next regular board meeting April 13, Parreira said Friday.
The board rejected Green Valley’s initial petition in a 4-3 vote citing low test scores and dissatisfaction with the charter’s educational plan. Green Valley is trying to submit a new application that addresses those concerns.
At the March 9 board meeting, Parreira said he would discuss the district’s options after legal counsel from the district and Green Valley presented competing arguments and interpretations of the state education code defining charter renewal.
Legal counsel told Parreira that since “they have submitted their application to the county, we can’t consider it because it can’t be heard by two bodies at the same time,” Parreira said.
Meza, who said it was the first time hearing about the LBUSD board’s decision, contended that Green Valley’s legal counsel said it was legal because the county board was hearing an appeal of the Feb. 9 rejection, while the charter school is trying to submit a new petition to the LBUSD.
“Our goal has always been to work with the school district,” Meza said, noting that Green Valley administrators are trying to save the school through all avenues available.
Meza said he talked with MCOE Superintendent Steve Tietjen Tuesday about the appeal.
Tietjen, who was the LBUSD superintendent when Green Valley first obtained its charter, said he also has spoken with the California Charter School Association, which recommended non-renewal of Green Valley’s charter to the LBUSD in January.
Tietjen said the county board will open a public hearing on the appeal at Monday’s regular meeting. However, the board won’t vote on the appeal until its next meeting on April 17.
If the board votes in favor of the appeal, Green Valley could be chartered through the county. If not, Green Valley could appeal with the state for its last option.
Tietjen wouldn’t comment on whether he supported the appeal or not.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
