Small Brazil city on edge after man dies from yellow fever

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping Pause

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:30 Two children injured in accidental shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese's

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2:05 Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow