Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

Los Banos Junior High students Alondra Morales, 14, left, and Brooke Bucio, 13, right, create a story board during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017. The story board is used to tell each girl's individual story and their future dreams and aspirations.
Keynote speaker Erin Brennan, 34, of San Francisco, speaks to seventh and eighth grade girls during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Creekside Junior High School student Emely Guzman, 12, listens to keynote speaker Erin Brennan during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Certified personal trainer and United States Marine Corps combat veteran, Roxana Contreras, 30, teaches seventh and eighth grade girls about personal fitness and self defense during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Los Banos seventh and eighth grade girls work on story boards which tell their individual story as well as their dreams and apriratinos during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Creekside Junior High School students Brynn Wilkin, 12, right, practices punching with partner Vivian Dorris, 12, left, also of Creekside Junior High School, during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Certified personal trainer and United States Marine Corps combat veteran, Roxana Contreras, 30, left, teaches seventh and eighth grade girls how to punch during a fitness and self defense lesson during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Creekside Junior High School students Vivian Dorris, 12, right, practices punching with partner Brynn Wilkin, 12, left, during a fitness and self defense lesson during the Soroptimist International of Los Banos "Dream It Be It" event, a girls self esteem conference, at Los Banos Junior High School in Los Banos, Calif., on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
