Los Banos Elementary Color Run shaping as annual staple of fun

Los Banos Elementary School’s 5K color run race was a little more difficult than other 5K races Pacheco High senior Michael Buchanan has completed.
“You get stuff on you and you have to hold your breath a little harder,” the Los Banos Elementary graduate said after finishing first.
But as Buchanan made the last turn past the last “color station,” where he was bombarded with hues of red, blue and pink, he fashioned a wide smile.
It was fun.
The race was the second “color run” held by Los Banos Elementary.
“We’re looking forward to make it an annual event,” said Assistant Principal Danyelle Gonzalez. “I foresee it growing.”
Gonzalez said about 225 people registered to participate in the race, which was held at Garden Park V in Los Banos.
Participants registered for the race for $20 to $30 each, and pledges and donations were received.
Gonzalez said half the proceeds of the race were benefiting the school’s student body government.
A quarter of the money raised will go toward new books, and the remaining 25 percent will fund physical education equipment such as flags and balls for games.
Sponsors included Eddie’s Famous Cafe, Windecker Inc., Areias Dairy, Food 4 Less, Westside Truck Repair, Los Banos Crossfit, Crossfit Valley View and Luis Nunes and Sons Dairy.
Gonzalez said the school didn’t know exactly how much was raised as of Saturday afternoon.
As families arrived before the 9 a.m. race, colors had already started flying. Entertainment ensued, including music, an exercise-dance session held by Zumba instructor Darlene Caliso, and the Pledge of Allegiance.
After the race, participants were greeted with oranges and water donated by Food 4 Less, and chocolate milk donated by the Areias Dairy.
Cupcakes were also sold, with a portion of the sales going back to the school.
Also after the race, volunteers and participants held “color blast parties” about every 10 minutes in the park basin.
In total, about 70 pounds of color was used for the whole event.
“The kids really had a great time,” Gonzalez said.
