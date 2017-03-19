Gray persists in Bay-Delta Plan criticism – to the last day

On the last day to submit public comment, Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced, submitted one last letter in opposition of the Bay-Delta plan and recommended the State Water Resources Control Board to start over on the study process.
The plan calls for putting more water down the Merced, Stanislaus and Tuolumne rivers so it will flow to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and boost salmon populations. Gray has been a vocal and relentless opponent of the plan through his “Stop the Regulatory Drought” campaign.
“This plan is a failure,” Gray said in a statement on Friday. “It was written in a vacuum and can only undermine efforts to reach agreements between stakeholders.”
Merced leaders and farmers packed the Merced Theatre late last year during a water board hearing on the plan, voicing sharp criticism and pleading with the board to rethink the plan.
In his Friday letter, Gray included 1,000 signatures of residents calling upon board members to reject the proposal.
He also again raised his concerns about the plan, focusing on its analysis of groundwater and drinking water impacts, its enumeration of fish benefits, and its assessment of economic impacts.
“The Water Board has put forth an incomplete and flawed proposal,” Gray said. “They provided almost no opportunity for local communities and experts to help draft an accurate or balanced plan. This water grab is so dangerous that it could turn the Central Valley into the ‘Valley of Despair,’ an area stripped of opportunity, hope and resources.”
