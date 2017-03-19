Merced County’s middle schools battle in academics

An Atwater girl took the top award in the county this week during a competition in academics.
Mitchell Senior eighth-grader Katrina Chung was the overall top-scoring student in the Academic Pentathlon on March 11. She was recognized with other top scoring school groups on Thursday during an awards ceremony at Livingston High School.
Westside Union Elementary School in Los Banos took first place for sixth grade; Le Grand Elementary School earned first place for seventh; and Ballico Elementary School earned first place in the eighth-grade competition.
The teams competed in five tests to demonstrate their knowledge in literature and fine arts, math, science, social science and the Super Quiz.
The Super Quiz competition is the only part of the event open to the public and isn’t a written test like the other categories. This year’s Super Quiz topic was World War II.
More than 300 students competed in the pentathlon.
