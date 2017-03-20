NY couple charged 2nd time with collecting scam donations

A Brooklyn couple arrested in a fake funeral charity scam face new charges involving more scam donations.
Vincent Fina and Brittney Schmidt were arraigned Monday on charges of scheme to defraud and endangering the welfare of a child.
Fina and Schmidt were arrested on March 3 for fabricating stories about needing money to pay for a child's funeral or cancer treatment. Police say the couple brought their 11-year-old son with them as they solicited donations from businesses on Long Island and Queens.
The new charges were brought when investigators in Lynbrook discovered the two had falsely collected donations to send children to cancer camp.
Schmidt's lawyer would not comment. A message seeking comment from Fina's lawyer wasn't immediately returned.
