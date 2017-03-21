Tornado warning issued for Merced County

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon for the north central part of Merced County.
Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles north of Winton, or 12 miles north of Atwater, it said. The storm was moving northeast at 35 mph.
The warning extends to western Mariposa County and southwestern Tuolumne County.
1:19 PM: Tornado Warning has been issued for north central Merced County. Storm located just north of Atwater. Take cover if in this area!— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 21, 2017
The warning advised residents to take cover by staying away from windows, moving to a basement, an interior room or the lowest floor of a sturdy building. People outdoors or in mobile homes were advised to move to the closest shelter to avoid “flying debris.”
Merced High School sent out a text message to parents notifying them they are on lock down and keeping students inside.
This story will be updated.
