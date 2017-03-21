Police say 54-year-old Gustine man confessed to molesting girl

A 54-year-old Gustine man faces a criminal charge after police say he confessed to molesting a female minor in November 2016.
Juan Luis Vargas was questioned on March 17 by Gusinte Police Officer Efren Fernandez and Cpl. Telan Hosaka outside his residence in the 500 Block of 6th Street, according to a statement from the department. During the interview, police say, Vargas confessed to molesting the girl and he was booked into the Merced County Sheriff's Detention Facility.
Vargas posted $50,000 bail the next day, according to booking records. He faces a felony charge of committing acts with a child between age 14 and 15.
The victim resides in Salinas and was in Gustine visiting relatives when the incident allegedly occurred, the statement said.
Vargas is a relative of the victim, according to a statement from Gustine Police Chief Doug Dunford.
Officers received a report from Monterey County Child Protective Services about the incident, Dunford said. Officers who went to Monterey County to interview the victim said she pointed out the suspect from a lineup.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments