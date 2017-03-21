Citizens’ academy gives locals a chance to experience Merced police training

The Merced Police Department has begun it’s newest session of the Citizens Police Academy, a chance to experience parts of the same training that police officers go through and learn about department operations.
The department last week held its first session of the 12-week program, which will give 24 Merced residents a better understanding of how the police department functions, according to a statement.
During the Citizens Police Academy, participants attend classes and presentations on police work involving use of force, property and evidence, gang violence, criminal procedures and others, according to a statement.
The department holds two academies each year. While enrollment in the current session is closed, applications are being accepted for the next session, expected to start in September, according to department liaison Eugene Drummond.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and will undergo a screening process that includes a criminal background check, Drummond said. The academy aims to accept about two dozen participants.
Applications can be found on the city’s website or are available in the police department lobby on M Street, Drummond said. Questions can be directed to Drummond at 209-385-6297 or drummonde@cityofmerced.org.
“It’s the most in-depth look at the police department that anyone can get without being an officer,” Drummond said. “They get a lot of information ... and it gives our officers a chance to engage with the public.”
Sun-Star managing editor Michelle Morgante contributed to this report.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
