Arraignment date set for driver who allegedly killed Merced women with car

A Firebaugh woman who allegedly killed a Merced woman by running her over with a car appeared briefly in court on Wednesday.
An arraignment hearing for Ashley Sanders, 24, was moved to Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Sanders, who faces a felony charge of first-degree murder, was in custody Wednesday at John Latoracca Correctional Center with bond set at $1 million.
Merced police say Sanders was driving a red 2013 Dodge Avenger on Sunday when she struck 20-year-old Tiarra Gallashaw near 19th and I streets. Authorities say the two women had been in a physical fight before the incident near Gallashaw’s home.
After being injured in the fight, Sanders returned to her car and struck multiple vehicles before hitting Gallashaw, according to police reports.
Sanders was arrested without incident. Gallashaw was taken to a Modesto hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Sanders’ mother, Stephanie Franco, told the Sun-Star the two women had a a history of disputes, often involving physical violence.
According to booking records, last month Sanders was arrested on suspicion of prostitution and was released on bond.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
