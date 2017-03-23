News

March 23, 2017 9:41 AM

3 charged in alcohol poisoning death of college student

The Associated Press
WATERTOWN, S.D.

Three people are facing misdemeanor charges after a 19-year-old Lake Area Tech student died of alcohol poisoning in Watertown.

KSFY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nsbrDX ) that a 21-year-old woman is accused of buying alcohol for an underage person, a 19-year-old man is accused of furnishing alcohol to an underage person, and another 19-year-old man is accused of hosting a party where alcohol was consumed by people under age.

Police Sgt. Chad Stahl says other charges are pending.

Police are not naming the woman who died, citing privacy laws. Authorities say she died early Tuesday.

