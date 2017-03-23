Rain doesn’t drown out Miano Ag Day

The rain may have prevented farming groups from showing their dairy cows, horses and other large animals at R.M. Miano Elementary School’s 3rd annual Ag Day on Tuesday.
But the school was prepared with a rainy day schedule, and the weather didn’t stop the kids from having fun and learning about the Valley’s culture of agriculture.
“In fact, we got some positive feedback,” said third-grade teacher Monique Mowad, co-organizer of the yearly event. “Kids came up to me and said this was the best Ag Day.”
Local school 4-H and FFA clubs showed off their animals, state and local organizations taught the students about water and other environmental concerns, and local businesses educated on topics ranging from groceries to tractors.
Mowad said besides the large animals, the students didn’t miss out on much.
But it was important to teach the kids, rain or shine.
“Some of the kids haven’t been around agriculture and don’t know how important it is to learn about how things grow in the Valley,” said co-organizer Donalda Souza.
The organizations that participated this year include Los Banos Community and OLF 4-H clubs, Pacheco High FFA, Morning Star cannery, California Fish and Wildlife, Merced County Water Authority and mosquito abatement, Save Mart, the Dairy Council, Santos Ford and Home Depot.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments