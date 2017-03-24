Los Banos residents robbed at gunpoint in Gustine

Police are looking for suspects who allegedly robbed two Los Banos residents at gunpoint in Gustine on Tuesday.
Gustine police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Al Goman Community Center at Schmidt Park at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police department online posting.
A responding officer contacted the victims, who reported they were smoking marijuana while sitting in their 2004 Ford Mustang parked at the center, when two men approached them, the posting states.
The residents said the suspects asked the Los Banos residents if they could smoke marijuana together.
The residents told the suspects they didn’t want to smoke together. But then one of the suspects pulled a black semi-automatic handgun, either 9 mm or .40-caliber, and pointed it at the victims, the posting states.
One of the suspects asked for the residents’ keys and cell phones. The suspects also searched the vehicle for other valuables, but were not able to find anything, according to the posting.
The suspects reportedly left in a late-model silver or pewter-colored Toyota or Lexus sedan. The residents didn’t get a license plate number.
As the suspects left, the residents said they yelled “East Oakland” followed by letters or numbers. The suspects were last seen driving on Highway 33 south, toward Santa Nella.
Police are investigating the incident, according to the post.
One suspect is described as a 5-foot-9-inch black man with a dark complexion, approximately 130 to 140 pounds, wearing a blue long-sleeve plaid shirt with blue jeans and a blue or black baseball cap.
The other suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with a light complexion, weighing about 130 to 140 pounds and wearing a long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gustine Police Department at 209-854-3737.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
