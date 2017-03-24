Los Banos corruption suspects motion to recuse Merced County DA

Attorneys for public corruption suspects Gregory Opinski and Tommy Jones have asked for the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to be removed from the case due to conflicts of interest.
In a motion filed Thursday, Opinski’s attorney, Jeff Hammerschmidt, sought recusal of the district attorney’s office because he believes the prosecution’s star witness, former Los Banos school trustee and local defense attorney Dominic Falasco, “is heavily entwined” with the law enforcement agency.
Opinski, a local builder, and Jones, another former trustee, face public corruption charges resulting from a 10-month investigation by the district attorney’s office, which revealed Opinski and Jones bribed Falasco $12,000 to vote for Opinski as the construction manager for a school expansion project, according to investigation reports.
A pre-preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for Wednesday.
Falasco started working with the district attorney’s office in its investigation by secretly recording conversations with Opinski and Jones after Jones initially bribed him $1,500, according to reports.
The motion filed Thursday contends the district attorney’s office has too many conflicts of interest with Falasco to use his testimony to prosecute the defendants.
The motion argues the district attorney’s office claimed its own conflict of interest with Falasco when it forwarded prosecution of his April 3 drug arrest to the Mariposa County District Attorney.
Falasco has pleaded not guilty, and said Friday he plans to go to trial. He has said the seized drugs weren’t his, and that he was going to dump them.
The motion from Hammerschmidt also claims the district attorney’s office “appears to have turned a blind eye to allegations of sexual extortion by Mr. Falasco,” referring to allegations from the girlfriend of a would-be client that Falasco offered to trade sex with her for legal representation.
The motion argues that, because the district attorney’s office didn’t investigate the claims heard in court last April, the department’s duty to determine “the unbiased evaluation of the credibility of witnesses” should be called into question.
Falasco said the allegations of sexual misconduct are “completely untrue” and that Hammerschmidt is raising false claims to harm his character, family and business. He said he is considering filing suit against his accuser and a local blogger who publicized the allegations in May.
Falasco also denied another point in the motion that claims he may have breached attorney-client privilege by divulging to the district attorney’s office personal information he received about Jones while acting as Jones’ divorce attorney.
“I absolutely did not,” Falasco said, adding that he started helping Jones near the end of those divorce proceedings.
In addition to the arguments targeting Falasco, the motion accuses the district attorney’s office of not being forthcoming with discovery of evidence in the case.
It claims Deputy District Attorney Steve Slocum only turned over evidence that “he intended to use at trial,” while case law requires “significantly more discovery disclosure from a prosecutor.”
In an email response to the Enterprise, Slocum said the district attorney’s office “has been diligent, and continues to act diligently, in providing all relevant evidence to the defendants,” and that he would be open to having a hearing about the issue.
Slocum also responded to the alleged conflicts of interest by stating he is confident the district attorney’s office can perform its discretionary function evenhandedly with respect to the defendants.
In regards to the alleged failure to report sexual misconduct, Slocum said the Merced Superior Court has the power to report misconduct to the California State Bar.
“(The alleged misconduct) was reported directly to a judicial officer,” Slocum states. “I am confident that any alleged misconduct will be investigated thoroughly.”
A State Bar spokeswoman told the Enterprise that complaints filed with the State Bar are confidential until charges are filed.
As of Friday, there was no record of administrative actions or discipline on Falasco’s profile with the State Bar.
