Atwater police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that put a 29-year-old Atwater man in the hospital Friday.
“(Investigators) have a person of interest,” Sgt. Dick Wisdom said, declining to go into detail because of the ongoing investigation.
Atwater police responded to the 2800 block of Determine Drive for a report of shots fired that came in at 2:27 p.m., Wisdom said.
At the scene, officers were told that a gunshot victim was transported to an unidentified hospital by a private party, according to a news release.
The limited information provided by the witnesses also included they heard gunshots and saw a small sedan leaving north on Determine Drive, the release states.
Police were later told the victim was taken to a Merced hospital, but later transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.
Wisdom said the 29-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso area, which usually isn’t life threatening. But Wisdom couldn’t confirm the extent of the injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Matt Vierra or Detective Anthony Cardoza anonymously or on the record at 209-357-6396.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
