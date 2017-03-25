Livingston police investigate first shooting in more than 2 years

A 27-year-old Livingston man was shot in front of his home Saturday, officials said.
The victim was shot twice in the abdomen, sustaining non-life threatening injuries, Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chavez said.
“We haven’t had a shooting in more than two-and-a-half years,” Chavez said Saturday evening.
Police responded to the incident at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Emerald Drive, Chavez said.
According to the investigation, the victim was retrieving something in his car parked outside his home when a suspect walking on the sidewalk began firing at him, Chavez said.
The suspect fired about five rounds, Chavez said, with two hitting the victim.
Other occupants were in the home at the time, but no one else was injured.
Chavez said the victim was transported to a Modesto-area hospital by Life Flight.
The suspect was believed to have fled on foot southbound.
Chavez said the suspect was not in custody as of Saturday evening, and the investigation is ongoing with investigators collecting evidence and obtaining statements.
Chavez said Livingston’s gang unit has been active in making arrests and getting guns off the street. And that has resulted in the lack of such incidents occurring.
“But we need to step it up,” he said.
