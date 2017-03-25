People march during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
A march participant holds a sign prior to the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Mike Loza, regional coordinator of the UDW Homecare Providers Union out of Modesto, speaks at a rally prior to the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
A young girl stands next to a sign that reads "people over profit" during a rally prior to the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People listen to speakers during a rally prior to the annual Cesar Chavez march at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Participants listen to speakers at a rally before the annual Cesar Chavez March in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, march, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Robert Castro, 59, of Los Banos, takes part in honoring Cesar Chavez in a rally prior to the annual Cesar Chavez march at the Merced County Fairgrounds in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Jennifer Morales, 26, of Planada, leads marchers in chants during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along West 16th Street during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along West 16th Street during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Joaquin Sanchez, 12, of Merced, marches along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Jennifer Morales, 26, of Planada, leads people in a chant as they march along West 16th Street during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Francisco Ochoa, 72, of Merced, marches along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
A man wraps a Mexican flag around his body while marching along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Jennifer Morales, 26, of Planada, left, lets a young girl lead a chant as people march along West 16th Street during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
Lillian Sanchez-Ramos, 41, of Merced County, center, chants and marches along O Street during the annual Cesar Chavez march in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
People chant and march along Martin Luther King Jr. Way during the annual Cesar Chavez March in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, March, 25, 2017. Participants chanted and marched from the Merced County Fairgrounds to the Merced Senior Community Center.
