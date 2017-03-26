News

March 26, 2017 2:00 PM

Drug dosage doubled before girl live-streamed suicide

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A month before a South Florida foster child live-streamed her suicide on Facebook Live, the dosage of an antidepressant given to her was doubled by a doctor.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2nCPVN9 ) reported Sunday that Zoloft, the antidepressant prescribed to 14-year-old Naika Venant has a critical warning that it increased the risk of suicide in children.

The drug had a "black box" warning that is U.S. Food and Drug Administration's strongest advisory.

A spokesman for Zoloft's parent company, Pfizer, says the black box warning includes a note to families and caregivers about monitoring patients for suicidal thoughts or unusual changes in behavior.

Florida Department of Children & Families Secretary Mike Carroll told the Herald that the agency doesn't prescribe medications for children in its custody, only doctors do.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cesar Chavez march in Merced

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos