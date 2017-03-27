Gustine man riding bicycle suffered injuries after hit by car

Gustine police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a car that is believed to have struck and injured a 47-year-old Gustine man over the weekend, according to a statement from the department.
Sean Souza was riding his bicycle on Seventh Street late Saturday when he was hit by a light-colored sedan, police said. The vehicle was driving at a “very high rate of speed” and last was seen headed westbound on South Avenue, police said.
Souza suffered major trauma injuries to the face, chest and back in the collision about 11 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital Modesto.
Police say the vehicle had major damage to its hood, front bumper and windshield.
Anybody with information was asked to call the Gustine Police Department at 209-854-3737.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments