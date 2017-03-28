Los Banos police seek public’s help in attempted robbery investigation

Los Banos police are looking for a man who tried to rob the driver of a car early Tuesday, possibly with a fake gun.
The victim, a 57-year-old Los Banos man, was in his car around 5 a.m. at the drive-thru window of a business in the 1300 block of Pacheco Boulevard, Los Banos police said in a statement.
The suspect, described only as a white male adult in a camouflage jacket, approached the driver on foot and demanded money.
“The suspect struck the victim in the face with a gun before fleeing on foot in a (westbound) direction near the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and Mercey Springs Road,” police said.
Investigators were told the man’s gun may have been a plastic replica firearm.
Police did not immediately comment on whether the victim was seriously injured.
To leave an anonymous crime tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. If you have access to a computer and the internet you can also leave an anonymous tip at the Police Department’s web page at www.losbanos.org. At the bottom of the “Contact” page simply click on the “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-855-725-2420, or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments