Merced man jailed for gun possession after traffic stop

A Merced man was jailed early Wednesday morning after a police officer found a gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop, police reported.
A Merced police officer stopped Armando Reyes, 23, about 2:45 a.m. near the intersection of 16th and O streets. The officer noticed Reyes had his right hand tucked into his sleeve in an attempt to conceal a gun, police said in a news release.
The officer removed a .22-caliber revolver with one round in the chamber from Reyes.
Reyes, who police say has previous drug offenses, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for having the gun.
He remained in John Latorraca Correctional Center Wednesday on $100,000 bond.
Merced police ask anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Robert Solis at 209-385-4703 or the Merced Police Department tipster line at 209-385-4725.
Comments