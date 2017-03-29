Temporary shelter options for Merced County homeless families in the works

Homeless families in Merced County often don’t have an option when it comes to staying together at a shelter temporarily. Sometimes their only options are to sleep outside, in a car if they have one or travel outside the county to a shelter.
The Merced County Rescue Mission has been working on expanding one of their programs, Room at the Inn, said Phil Schmauss, director of marketing for the Rescue Mission. The program offers a space for families to stay temporarily while helping them find ways to acquire permanent housing.
“It's kind of a game changer for families experiencing homelessness when seeking help,” Schmauss said. “Each week we were getting phone calls saying there is such a great need.”
As of now the year-round shelter options are run by the Merced County Rescue Mission that offer the D-Street Shelter, for men and women ages 18 and older, and an all male 18 and older shelter, according to Phil Schmauss, director of marketing for the Rescue Mission.
There is a warming center that accepts men, women and children, Schmauss said, but is only open for some of the year, Dec. 1 through March 31, when it’s 40 degrees and below.
A year ago, the Rescue Mission received funding that allowed them to rent an apartment for a year to house families, Schmauss said. Around five or six months ago they decided to stop housing families in the apartment because they had the opportunity to buy a house through a Community Development Block Grant from the city.
The three bedroom house will be ready to foster two to three families no later than May, Schmauss said. Although they aren’t fostering families during the transition period the Rescue Mission is still providing families with case management help.
Learning how to apply for housing, paying debts and dealing with past evictions are all things the Rescue Mission can assist families with, Schmauss said.
“Finding permanent shelter is the main component,” Schmauss said. “ We’re not looking to give someone a place to stay. We want people to come in and let us work with them and give them the tools needed to reclaim their lives.”
“It’s really to make these families self sufficient,” he added. “Some people just need a little help up.”
Instead of children doing their best in school they worry about where they’re going to sleep night after night, Schmauss said. They can also develop poor hygiene and eating habits.
Renee Davenport, a 69-year-old local homeless advocate, said homelessness in general has become worse in Merced over the years.
“It's a huge huge issue,” she said. “This has been going on for years. For homeless families it's a huge issue because there is nowhere for them to go.”
Although the Room at the Inn won’t solve the problem for homeless families, Davenport said, “taking two families off the street is better than having families on the street with nowhere to go.”
