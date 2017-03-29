Los Banos corruption case gets Santa Clara judge

A Los Banos public corruption case will be tried by a judge from another county after a Merced County judge recused himself Wednesday.
Judge Paul C. Lo on Wednesday removed himself from presiding over the case involving Merced contractor Gregory Opinski and former Los Banos school district trustee Tommy Jones.
Lo said he recused himself because he discovered he had recused himself from a prior case in which Dominic Falasco was a party.
Judge Leslie Nichols, a visiting retired judge from Santa Clara County, is expected to preside over the case, attorneys said.
Falasco, a local defense attorney and former Los Banos trustee, is a key witness in the bribery case after he secretly recorded conversations that prosecutors say suggest Opinski and Jones bribed him for his vote on the school board.
Since criminal charges were filed in August, the case has bounced from courtroom to courtroom as attorneys wrangle to find a judge with no perceived conflicts of interest.
Opinski and Jones were charged with felony counts of bribing a public official. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The case originally was in the hands of Commissioner Jeanne Schechter, before Opinski’s attorney, Jeff Hammerschmidt, used a peremptory challenge to change judges in October.
Following the challenge, three judges, Brian McCabe, Mark Bacciarini and Donald Proietti, filed recusals, according to online court records.
The case then was moved to Judge Ronald Hansen’s courtroom, until Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, used a peremptory challenge on Hansen in February.
The case then went to Lo’s courtroom.
During that time, three other judges, John Kirihara, Harry Jacobs and David Moranda, filed recusals, according to online court records.
Hammerschmidt and Little also had filed a motion to recuse the entire Merced Superior Court bench from trying the case, citing conflicts of interest with Falasco, District Attorney Larry Morse II, and Opinski.
Steve Slocum, the supervising deputy district attorney prosecuting the case, said Lo told attorneys last week in council chambers that he was being reassigned to a different courtroom and the Merced Superior Court planned to move the case to Judge Donald E. Shaver, a visiting retired judge from Stanislaus County.
Slocum said he filed a peremptory challenge on Shaver the same day, so the case went back to Lo during a pre-preliminary hearing, in which Lo announced he is recusing himself.
“After extensive consideration, we filed the challenge on Shaver,” Slocum said, declining to go into detail on why the District Attorney’s Office filed the challenge.
Peremptory challenges are a limited number of motions attorneys from both sides can use to request a new judge. The attorneys aren’t required to state their reasons.
Hammerschmidt said the district attorney’s office had the right to a peremptory challenge just like the defense did on prior judges.
“We’re pleased that it’s being assigned to an out-of-county judge,” said Hammerschmidt, who said it helps avoid any conflicts of interest between the district attorney’s office and the judge.
