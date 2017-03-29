More wind expected to blow through Merced County

Winds could reach as high as 40 mph Thursday in parts of Merced County.
Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said winds on Thursday should reach 30-35 mph in most of Merced County and could climb as high as 40 mph on the west side, particularly in the Pacheco Pass area.
“All the strongest gusts should come in the afternoon,” Ochs said Wednesday in a telephone interview.
The forecaster said county residents may see a small amount of rain Thursday morning in the Valley, and some snow could fall in the mountains above 7,000 feet.
“But we’re not expecting rain or snow after Thursday,” he said.
Winds on Friday should slow down slightly, ranging between 15 and 25 mph throughout the day, but could reach around 35 mph again around the Pacheco Pass area.
Ochs said weekend temperatures should warm up to the mid to high 70s but may cool again early next week.
Higher winds typically have a greater effect on larger vehicles, particularly tractor-trailers, trucks with campers and recreational vehicles.
Breezy conditions have been reported for several days in Merced County, including Monday when the weather service issued a high-wind advisory.
The wind on Monday may have played a role in sending two construction workers to the hospital in Los Banos. The two men were knocked off a roof and fell about 8 feet, Los Banos firefighters reported.
