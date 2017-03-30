Shaheen bill addresses opioid misuse among student athletes

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is introducing federal legislation that would authorize $10 million for programs to prevent opioid misuse among students and student athletes.
The bill also would provide training for teachers, administrators, trainers, coaches and athletic directors targeted at mitigating the risk of opioid addiction and overdose.
The New Hampshire Democrat says student athletes are particularly at risk for substance misuse due to prescription opioids used to treat sports injuries.
"Sports teams play an incredibly influential role in the lives of millions of young people across the country, and it's critical that we partner with the athletic community — including coaches, trainers, and athletic directors — in this fight to prevent substance misuse," Shaheen said in a statement Thursday.
She noted that recent studies have shown that students and student athletes are at risk for substance misuse. They include a 2015 National Collegiate Athletic Association report that found 23 percent of college athletes reported receiving a prescription for pain medication, and 6 percent reported using an opioid without a prescription in the prior year.
Marty Scarano, athletic director at the University of New Hampshire, says the bill would help keep student athletes healthy and strong. He says UNH stands ready to help educate the state's younger athletes about the safe use of prescription pain medication for injuries.
