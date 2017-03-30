Police arrest man accused of firing shots in Merced area

A 21-year-old Merced man was arrested Wednesday after police said he fired a gun in the city.
On Wednesday at 9:24 p.m. police officials said they approached Eruvey Muzquiz as he threw a .38 caliber handgun on the floor near E. Childs Ave. and Watertown, police said in a statement.
Police officers discovered Muzquiz was firing the handgun around Brimmer Road and Dinkey Creek Avenue. Muzquiz was arrested and booked on suspicion of multiple firearm violations and a gang enhancement.
Merced Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Reynaldo Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the message.
