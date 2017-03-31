The Latest: Police say Kim Jong Un slain man's next of kin

The Latest on the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader's half brother (all times local):
6:15 p.m.:
Malaysia's police chief has declined to say who in Kim Jong Nam's family wrote the letter asking that his body be brought back to North Korea. But he told reporters Friday, "Legally speaking, Kim Jong Un is the next-of-kin."
Kim Jong Nam, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, was fatally poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on Feb. 13. His body was flown out Thursday to Beijing on its way to Pyongyang.
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar's comment suggested that Kim Jong Un may have sent the letter requesting that his body be returned, but when reporters pressed him on the issue he would not confirm it.
Kim Jong Nam had three children with two women in Macau and China.
4:30 p.m.:
Malaysia's police chief says three North Koreans who had been sought in the killing of the North Korean leader's half brother were allowed to leave the country after investigators obtained their statements.
National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters Friday that "we have obtained whatever we wanted from them" and are "satisfied" with the North Koreans' statements. The three were believed to have been holed up in the North Korean Embassy.
Khalid says police are still seeking four other North Koreans who left Malaysia Feb. 13, the day Kim Jong Nam died after being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. Two women accused of smearing Kim's face with poison are in custody.
