National water giant buys family owned Merced County company

A water company in Merced County that has been owned and operated by a local family for three generations has been sold to California American Water, the state arm of the largest publicly traded water utility company in the country.
American Water announced Saturday in a news release the closing of the deal to acquire the Meadowbrook Water Company, which serves about 1,700 customers in the Beachwood-Franklin area of Merced County, from the Walker family.
“California American Water will be providing its newly welcomed customers with state-regulated potable water service beginning April 1,” the release states.
The new owners tout the company’s qualified and certified staff, as well as customers’ ability to use new services.
“We look forward to welcoming our new Meadowbrook customers ... and are eager to introduce them to our various programs that include rebates, free water conservation services and devices,” states Audie Foster, the northern California operations director of American Water.
David Walker of the Meadowbrook Water Company said in the release working with California American Water was a “great opportunity,” and he looks forward to their contributions to customers.
