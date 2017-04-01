A flower known as an ethereal spear, is seen from the hiking path during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The event includes guided nature hikes as well as arts and crafts stations. The event includes guided nature hikes as well as arts and crafts stations. The event includes guided nature hikes as well as arts and crafts stations.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Pacheco State Park volunteer and retired park employee, Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, greets visitors before leading them on a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Mike New, 59, of Los Banos, walks the path during a two mile volunteer led hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Sticky monkey flowers are seen along the trail during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Pacheco State Park volunteer Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, speaks about various plant species while leading a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Daijah Young, 8, of Los Banos, stops to look at wildflowers while on a hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Wildflowers along the hiking path during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Pacheco State Park volunteer and retired park employee, Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, speaks about a bush while leading a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Poppies are seen from the hiking path during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Children raise their hands to ask a question as Pacheco State Park volunteer Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, left, leads a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Wildflowers along the hiking path during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Mary New, 63, of Los Banos, left, and husband Mike New, 59, right, stop to learn about various plant species while taking a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Hikers gather around a water trough while listening to Pacheco State Park volunteer Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, left, as he leads a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Hikers turn to look at a mouse while doing a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Pacheco State Park volunteer Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, holds a piece of mesa mint while leading a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Pacheco State Park volunteer, Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, shows hikers a white plectritis flower during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Pacheco State Park volunteer Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, speaks about various plant species while leading a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Pacheco State Park volunteer Dave Milam, 67, of Los Banos, left, leads visitors on a two mile hike during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Hikers walk past a trial marker at during the annual Wildflower Day at Pacheco State Park in Hollister, Calif., on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
