Alcohol suspected in solo crash that killed 25-year-old Ahwahnee man

A 25-year- old Ahwahnee man died Saturday night after his pickup veered off the road in a suspected alcohol-related crash in Madera County.
Jason Scott Miller suffered fatal injuries at the crash site just northeast of the town of Raymond, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 8:30 p.m., Miller was driving a 1999 Dodge Ram and heading north on Road 600, just south of Road 415. The CHP reported that the pickup veered to the right, went off the road and overturned.
The cause of the crash was still under investigation. The CHP said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
