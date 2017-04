IAAF says it has been hacked, athlete medical info accessed

1:14 Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos Pause

1:01 Police officers suffer minor injuries in Los Banos fire

0:15 3 officers injured in Los Banos house fire (Raw video)

1:23 Family members gather to remember Jennifer Flores 10 years after her death

1:07 Watch Merced firefighters train to save people from burning buildings

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced

1:47 Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley