Pedestrian deaths in Merced County continue to rise, following national trend

Pedestrian deaths in Merced County appear in line with a national trend that shows people on foot are dying in traffic collisions at a higher rate than years past.
A report published by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association projects an 11 percent increase in the number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roadways in the first six months of 2016, the most recent data available in the report. It was the second year in a row in which pedestrian deaths were up in Merced County.
Pedestrians tend to be fatally struck by vehicles at night, away from intersections and while intoxicated, the report shows.
California was among four states that accounted for 42 percent of all pedestrian deaths in the country. In just the first six months, more than 350 people on foot died statewide from being struck by a vehicle, the report shows.
In Merced County, various law enforcement agencies reported pedestrian deaths between January and June either staying the same or increasing from 2015 to 2016.
The Merced Police Department reported three fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collisions between Jan. 1 and June 30 in 2016. Two happened at night, and one was in the afternoon, Lt. Jay Struble said. In the same period in 2015, the department reported only one pedestrian death.
Struble said many pedestrian deaths could have been avoided if crosswalks were used.
“These things could be prevented if they would walk the extra 100 feet and use crosswalks,” Struble said.
Merced County Sheriff’s Office also investigated three more pedestrian deaths in the first six months of 2016 compared to the previous year. In 2015, three of the four pedestrians who were fatally struck by vehicles had drugs or alcohol in their system. In 2016, four of the seven pedestrians who were killed had drugs or alcohol in their system.
In Los Banos, the police department did not report any fatal collisions involving pedestrians between Jan. 1 and June 30 in 2015. In the same period of 2016, police responded to two pedestrian deaths.
The study published by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association recommended preventative measures such as improving street lights, providing high-visibility crosswalks and more refuge islands, sidewalks and pedestrian over and underpasses.
The study also noted efforts by some states to address pedestrian safety. In California, the state funds pedestrian safety education materials and offers free street safety assessments.
In Merced, the Downtown Commons project was pitched to city and community leaders as friendly for a pedestrian lifestyle, a way Merced isn’t typically described.
Rachelle Abril, a south Merced advocate who volunteers at the McNamara Youth Center, said she’s complained to the city about sidewalk conditions many times before.
“It is so horrible,” she said.
She particularly noted the lack of sidewalks near Golden Valley High School along Childs Avenue.
Officer Eric Zuniga with the California Highway Patrol said collisions involving pedestrians are more prevalent in the unincorporated communities, such as Planada, Le Grand and Winton, where there are fewer sidewalks.
Zuniga said pedestrians often contribute to incidents when they are struck by vehicles. Pedestrians often are just as distracted by cellphones as drivers, he said.
“When it comes to motorists, summer is coming, so put the phones down and pay attention to the road because there’s going to be more pedestrians as the weather gets warmer,” he said. “Pedestrians should stay on sidewalks and wear visible colors. Pedestrians who are on their phones are not paying attention to traffic. As a rule of thumb, make eye contact with motorists before crossing the street.”
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
Comments