April 3, 2017 8:20 AM

The Morning Scoop: Terror in Russia; ‘No pit bulls allowed’

By Jim Silva

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 3, 2017 and here’s today’s Morning Scoop.

• A terrorist attack rocked Russia this morning, leaving at least 10 people dead. Click here

• A Soulsbyville man has escaped authorities for the second time in a month. Click here

• No pit bulls allowed? Sign at dog park sparks controversy. Click here

1. Swarming bees kill dog, injure two men in Ceres. Click here

2. Video, 911 calls capture moments violent collision in Texas, killing 13. Click here

3. They took a homeless man in. Then he stabbed the mother and child to death. Click here

Partly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Oakland A’s play host to the LA Angels at 7:05 p.m. (NSCA). For a preview, click here.

North Carolina vs. Gonzaga meet in the NCAA Tournament men’s championship game at 6 p.m. (CBS). For a preview, click here.

Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day

