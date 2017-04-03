The Morning Scoop: Terror in Russia; ‘No pit bulls allowed’

Good morning! It’s Monday, April 3, 2017 and here’s today’s Morning Scoop.
Top News
• A terrorist attack rocked Russia this morning, leaving at least 10 people dead. Click here
• A Soulsbyville man has escaped authorities for the second time in a month. Click here
• No pit bulls allowed? Sign at dog park sparks controversy. Click here
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Swarming bees kill dog, injure two men in Ceres. Click here
2. Video, 911 calls capture moments violent collision in Texas, killing 13. Click here
3. They took a homeless man in. Then he stabbed the mother and child to death. Click here
In the Twitter-verse
Senate Judiciary Committee members give opening statements ahead of #Gorsuch vote. Tune in to Fox News Channel. https://t.co/Mcsee15H5a pic.twitter.com/6P634KRwbU— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2017
Today’s Weather
Partly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
Oakland A’s play host to the LA Angels at 7:05 p.m. (NSCA). For a preview, click here.
North Carolina vs. Gonzaga meet in the NCAA Tournament men’s championship game at 6 p.m. (CBS). For a preview, click here.
Comments