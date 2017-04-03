Loved ones lost to violent crimes to be remembered during Victim Rights ceremony

Courthouse park in Merced this week will be a place for those to remember and honor loved ones they lost due to violent crimes.
The Merced County District's Attorney’s office will have their annual victim rights ceremony on Thursday at noon. Victim’s Rights Week is celebrated through Saturday.
The theme this year, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office, is “Strength, Resilience, Justice.”
“The focus is on building the capacity of individuals, service providers and communities to respond to crime and support the ongoing healing of victims and survivors,” said District Attorney Larry D. Morse II, in a statement.
Participants are encouraged to bring a photo of their loved ones to display at the ceremony. They will have a chance to write them a message and tie to to a tree at the park that was planted in memory of victims.
Marylene Riley will be the featured speaker at the event, sharing her story of losing both her sons to violence in Merced County.
“This ceremony is an important way to bring the families of crime victims together with law enforcement, victims’ advocates and the community to let them know we share their losses,” said Lisa DeSantis, victim witness coordinator for the District Attorney’s office. “We are always there for them.”
For more information on the Victims’ Rights Week ceremony contact DeSantis at 209-385-7385.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
Comments