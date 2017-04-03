Los Banos police bust two men stealing gas

Los Banos police arrested two men from Southern California on Sunday for allegedly siphoning gas from cars at a gas station.
Officers responded to the gas station in the 2800 block of Pacheco Boulevard about 3:15 p.m. after receiving a call about possible fuel theft from vehicles. The officers found two men hiding in different locations behind bushes.
One of the suspects, 34-year-old Paul Glaser from Loma Linda, had several plastic gas containers and hoses. He was handcuffed and placed in the officer’s patrol vehicle.
The officers continued searching for the second suspect, 41-year-old Marcus Glaser from La Mirada, who also was found hiding in the bushes. Marcus Glaser was not cooperative and ignored officers when they ordered him to show himself. He eventually was handcuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle.
Police found a vehicle registered to the suspects near the business and found evidence the two men were trying to fill their gas tank. The car was towed from the scene.
Both suspects were jailed in Merced County Jail for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Each man remained in jail Monday with bonds set at $6,000 bond.
