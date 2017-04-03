What to know if you’re applying for a passport through Merced County services

Rube Goldberg devices on display in Dos Palos

Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

2 arrested after police chase in Merced

Living wax museum at Charles Wright Elementary

Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:17