What to know if you’re applying for a passport through Merced County services

If you intend to apply for a passport through Merced County’s recently revived service, Registrar of Voters Barbara Levey asks that you plan ahead and be prepared before visiting her office.
“The service has been extremely well received, and our volume has proved the demonstrated need for these locally provided services,” Levey said in a statement. “We have had customers come to us for services from throughout the Central Valley and the Bay Area.”
Before showing up to the County Administration Building to apply for a passport, customers should be prepared to pay a $25 execution fee in cash. The fee covers the processing and mailing of the application.
Customers also should be prepared to pay passport fees by check or money order made out to the U.S. Department of State. The fee is collected when the passport application is processed by the Registrar of Voters’ staff. Passport fees vary depending on age and other factors. Visit www.travel.state.gov for more information.
Levey said many people who have used the service paid outside vendors additional fees for help filling out applications. The outside vendors charge anywhere from $25 to $50, but county staff can help for no additional charge.
“It’s a service that’s out there, but they (applicants) can do it with us in the office,” Levey said. “It adds up quickly.”
Levey is reminding the public that the Elections Office can process applications for first-time passports, lost or stolen passports and passports that are more than five years expired. The Elections Office cannot process passport renewals. This service can be done by mail with a form that can be found on the State Department’s website.
Customers must meet strict requirements for passport pictures. Retailers such as Costco, Walgreens and Wal-Mart offer the service for a fee at locations throughout the county.
Anyone applying for a passport must appear in person when their application is processed. This includes children.
The county offers passport processing at the Registrar of Voters office in Room 14 of the basement of the County Administration Building, 2222 M St. The service is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Approximate time for routine processing of a passport application is four to six weeks.
“With the decline in the number of passport acceptance facilities, the demand for services, and the appointment backlog experienced at some facilities, we have been able to help our customers complete the application process weeks earlier than they had hoped to,” Levey said.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other passport information, visit www.mercedelections.org or call 209-385-7631.
Comments